Ferman Toussant Twitty

Ferman T. Twitty, 84, passed away at his home in Kokomo, Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born November 11, 1935, in Davidson, NC, to the late Jethro and Bernice Twitty. He married Rita Ann (Payne) Twitty on June 30, 1973, and she survives.
Following the death of both parents, young Ferman was rescued from the foster care system by his beloved maternal grandfather Enos. An employee of Davidson College for several years, his grandfather encouraged him to complete his education in an effort to better himself.
After his high school graduation, Ferman enlisted in the United States Army. Being discharged and unable to find employment, he then enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, he began his employment with Delco Electronics Corporation (General Motors) for over 30 years before retirement.
Ferman was baptized on April 20, 1978, at Pentecostal Lighthouse, Kokomo. He attended Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, Indianapolis, for several years, and later attended Family Worship Center, Kokomo.
Surviving are his two sons, Andre J. Twitty, Littleton, CO, and Ferman T. Twitty II, Kokomo; three daughters, Therese Twitty-Hornsby, Spring Lake, NC, Diana (James) Twitty-Dodds, Metropolis, IL, and Ingrid Rounds Hardy, Lafayette, IN; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three siblings before his birth and four siblings post-birth, Frank (Bernice) Twitty, Sr., Alma (Larkin Sr.) Hill, Alice (James) Lowery, and Jenny Lynn (Lonnie) Cornelius.
The family will receive friends and guests for a time of visitation from 12 noon until 2 pm, also at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. Private funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. Committal will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
