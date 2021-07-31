Felicia Nicole “Nikki” Landberg, 48, Kokomo, passed away at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home. She was born January 25, 1973 in Lafayette, IN to Tom Landberg and Josephine (Napier) Shrives.
Nikki was a 1991 Fountain Central Graduate and a loving mother to her sons. She enjoyed writing and journaling along with butterflies and collecting antiques. She will be remembered for her love of animals and was always ready to help people in need. Nikki was a loving and caring woman and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua Howard and Zachariah Howard; grandson, Fletcher Howard and one grandchild on the way; sister, Cassie (Jeff) Cooper; brother, Shannon Landberg; sister-in-law, Robyn Williams; nieces, Arielle (Patrick) Brandt and Brooke Cooper; great-nieces, Kennedy Brandt and Alayna Karnick; and best friend, Aimee Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by her mom and step-dad, Josephine and Van Shrives and brother, Greg Landberg.
Nikki will be cremated with no services planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
