Federspill L. Bernard

Bernard Leroy Federspill, Jr., 85, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1934 the son of Bernard Leroy, Sr. and Alice (Amos) Federspill. On October 14, 1961 he married Judy Ann (Tarr) Federspill who survives.
Bernie was a fire fighter for the City of Kokomo for several years. He was also a TV repair man for Shirley Home Furnishings. Bernie was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy Federspill of Kokomo; two daughters, Susan Dohrer of Kokomo; Kris Buchanan of Kokomo; grandson, Shawn Dohrer of Fullerton, CA; two sisters, Johann Bontrager of Bunker Hill, IN; Patti Smith (Harry) of Venice, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Federspill.
