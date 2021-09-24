Faye A. Haworth, 52, of Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born January 3, 1969 in Greenville, Mississippi. She married Brian Haworth in Kokomo. They have shared over 23 wonderful years together.
Faye graduated from T.L. Weston High School in Greenville, Mississippi. Faye moved to Kokomo, IN in 1994. She was hired at General Motors in 1997 where she continued to work in addition to becoming co-owner of Dan’s Variety Bakery in 2011. She was energetic and hard working. She was dedicated to her family and made everyone feel special. She was generous with her time, talents, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends, especially around the holidays.
Faye is survived by her husband, Brian Haworth; son, Nicholas Haworth; and daughter, Brianna Haworth.
Faye is further remembered by sisters, Fanny Mak of TN, Nellie (Thomas) Chou of IN, Siu Mak of AL, Linda Mak of IN, Jeannie Mak of AL; brothers, Timothy Mak of TN and Terry Mak of CA; stepmother, Dong Bao Mak of CA; her best friend, Mindy (Bill) Oaks; goddaughter, Rebecca Oaks of IN; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tin Yat Mak and Siu Ngor Seto Mak; in laws, Dan and Sharon Haworth; and brother in law, Dan Griggs.
Services for Faye will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Friday September 24, 2021 at 1:00pm with Pastor Joe David Wampler officiating. Friends and family may gather from 11am to 1pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.