Mrs. Fannie Mae Bass, 77, Kokomo, IN passed away March 13, 2020. She was born November 29, 1942 in Dahlonga Georgia to Thomas and Caroline Payne.
She is survived by son; Ray (Terri) Bass, daughters; Rita (Bobby) McClish & Renee (Chris) McGinnis, Grandsons; Michael (Jinn) McClish, Jason (Shannon) McClish, Johnny (Lacey) Bass & Nickolas (Erin) McGinnis granddaughters; Holly Olivarez, Lydia (Andy) Bass, Brooke (John) Radtke, Brittany Guy & Christina (Michael) Adamson, sixteen great grandchildren, Six great great grandchildren and sister Barbara Gibson.
Fannie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Johnny Bass and her parents.
Fannie loved sewing, fishing and especially her garden. She was an avid animal lover and adored her cat Kitkat. Fannie was close to the lord and lived her life accordingly.
Visitation will be Wednesday March18th 10:00am to 1:00pm at In His Image Church 2940 CR E. 50 N. Kokomo with a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm at the church.
Pastor Brad Swain will be officiating with burial in Albright Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Kokomo Humane Society 729 E. Hoffer St. Kokomo IN, 46902