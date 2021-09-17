Fannie Elizabeth Collins

Fannie Elizabeth Collins, 90, of Kokomo, IN passed away on September 16, 2021. She was born on November 16, 1930 in Albany, Georgia the daughter of Felicia Johnson. She loved to sew, read, travel, and go shopping. Fannie worked at Delphi Electronics for over 30 years, enjoyed selling Avon, and was a member of the Elk's Lodge. She was a longtime member of New Hope Full Gospel Church under her beloved Pastor Elliott Faison. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Albert "Hawk" A. Adams III. Left to cherish her memory is her loving friend, Lillie Quarles and granddaughter, Monicia Weatherspoon who both served as Fannie's caregivers. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 11:00 am until the start of funeral services at 12:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.

