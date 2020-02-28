Ezra M. Beachy, 89, of Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord at 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening February 23, 2020 from St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born January 23, 1931 in Kokomo to Manassas and Katie Beachy. He married Norma Brooks in 1952 and she survives.
Ezra owned and operated Beachy Machine Shop in Kokomo for fifty years. He was a member of the Bennett’s Switch Community Church.
Surviving family include his wife Norma Beachy, Kokomo; his children, Michael Beachy of Kokomo and Denise (Douglas) Eldridge of Kokomo. He is also survived by four grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Surviving family also include his siblings, Menno (Betty) Beachy, John (Louise) Beachy and Shirley Roaden. He is preceded in death by his son, Terrance “Terry” L. Beachy, sister, Mary Bontrager and brother Melvin Beachy.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bennett’s Switch Community Church with Pastor Norm Snyder officiating. A time a visitation with the family will take place from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Ezra's family, please visit our floral section.