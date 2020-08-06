Evert E. Rutherford, 91, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1929 in Clinton, TN the son of Hugh L. and Talitha Ann (Queener) Rutherford. On June 29, 1968 he married Betty (Hatt) Rutherford who preceded him in death.
Evert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Delco Electronics as a pipefitter in 1989 after 30 years of service. Evert loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed nature and feeding the birds and squirrels. Evert and his wife Betty enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their camper. He was known for his love of ice cream. He was a member of the Greentown Assembly of God.
Surviving relatives include daughter Susan Pattengale of Kokomo, IN; son David Rutherford of Kokomo, IN; daughter Sandy (Ed) Taylor of Florida; son Glen Pattengale of Alexandria, IN; 14 grandchildren, Tammy Huffman, Toby Taylor, Glenn (Traci) Pattengale, Melinda (John) Robinson, Michael Taylor, Jennifer (Don) Ellis, Heather Pattengale, Richard (Kat) Pattengale, Matt (Tracy) Pattengale, Dax Rutherford, Cole Rutherford, Lisa (Derek) Mason, Jeremy Pattengale, and Marielena Dean, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, wife Betty Rutherford, ex-wife Jean Monroe, sons Rick and Mike Pattengale, grandson Wesley Rutherford and his dog Chewie.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.