Everett Wood Jr., 77 of Morristown, TN., passed away at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Everett, the oldest of 13, was born to the late Everett Wood Sr. and Helen (Cardwell) Wood on May 9, 1943 in Luttrell, TN.
He was married to Linda for 27 years before her passing June, 2020.
Everett graduated from Clinton Central High School and retired from Delco in 2005. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors.
He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served at Ft Leonard Wood for 5 years. He received the Sharpshooter decoration during his service
Everett was passionate about putting family first. He was a stranger to no one. He loved the Lord Jesus and displayed it through his love for people.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda and son Warren. Surviving are his daughters Cindy Wood and Melissa Huff, sons Tim and Michael Wood, and step-sons Chris and Greg Liston. He had 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Everett will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Tuesday October 27, 2020.
Service Times will be published in the following days.