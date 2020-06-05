Everett W. Monroe, Jr., 81 of Peru, (Cass County) passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Lewisburg.

Born September 14, 1938, in South Whitley, Indiana, he was the son of the late Everett W. Sr. and Lorene L (Stone) Monroe.

On September 18, 1965, in the Spring Creek Christian Church, he was married to Willadean (Henderson) Monroe, who survives.

Everett was a heavy equipment operator, having worked in civil service at Grissom Air Force base as well as in the asphalt construction industry. He was a member of the Local Operators Union.

A member of the Walton Christian Church, Everett exemplified the man with his priorities in perfect order - God and family and friends. He had a good heart. His love of nature led him to enjoy camping, fishing, hunting, races and golfing. Family time was most important to him and he cherished it all the more when he became a grandpa - a title he wore proudly.

Surviving with his bride of 54 years, Willadean Monroe, are three children, Kim Kistler, Peru, and Darrin Monroe (Nathan Plant) and Kathleen Kistler, all of Logansport; four brothers, Richard (Bonnie) Monroe, Kokomo, Ralph (Anna) Monroe, Walton, David (Zeny) Monroe, Texas, and Donald (Diane) Monroe, Florida; one sister, Joyce (Clarence) Monroe, Peru; two sisters-in-law, Janice Monroe, Logansport, and Jan Monroe, Kokomo; his beloved grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Gillem, Mark Gillem and Brandon Gillem; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, his beloved Gidget.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Monroe; five brothers, Thomas, Robert, Daniel, James "Butch" and Jackie Monroe; and one sister, Barbara Monroe.

A Funeral Service for celebrating Everett's life will be held for family and close friends at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 in Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bill Collins officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 situation and in honoring the family's request, the visitation from noon to 2 p.m. is also limited to family and close friends.

Interment will follow in Ever-Rest Memorial Park.

