Everett "Butch" Ray Long, 71, of Kokomo, passed away at 1pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born October 24, 1949 to the late Cecil Everett Ray and Virginia June (Jarrett) Long. He married Vickie Jo Long in Kokomo, Indiana on June 19, 1982. They were married over 35 years until her passing on August 30, 2017.
Butch retired from Chrysler after 30 years of dedicated service and was a member of the UAW Local 685. Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to motorcycle and car shows around town.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Vickie, and sister; Patti Carolyn Krajewski.
He is survived by his brother; Michael Franklin Long and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family is being held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A graveside service for the family will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.