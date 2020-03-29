Evelyn Virginia Hufford Waldman

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High near 55F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.