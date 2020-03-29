Evelyn Virginia Hufford Waldman, 87, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 4:20 A.M. at North Woods Village. She was born to the late Quincy Butcher and Wanda W. (Jackson) Pauline on April 15, 1932 in Kokomo. She married Joseph Hufford on July 22, 1950 in Kokomo and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1990. After Joseph passed, Evelyn married Jack Waldman on February 14, 2002 and he preceded her death on October 17, 2011.
Evelyn was in housekeeping at Howard Community Hospital for over 20 years before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, Missouri, Wisconsin, and California. Evelyn was a very loving mother and grandmother. Evelyn was a nurturing and kind human being, who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a great cook and was an avid collector of dolls and lighthouses.
Surviving is her daughter, Vickie Oglageo; three sons, Vess, Eric, and David Hufford; daughter-in-law, Pam Hufford; two grandchildren, Shelby (Joshua) Smith and Jake Hufford; and one great grandson, Jace Joseph Smith.
Preceded in death is her first husband, Joseph; and second husband, Jack; son, Jeffrey Hufford; son-in-law, Robert Oglageo, brother, Danny Butcher; sister, Sondra Boggs; and infant granddaughter, Kayla Lynn.
There will be a private committal for Evelyn at Sunset Memory Garden on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. You may read Evelyn’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.