Evelyn Gene (Holbrook) Gilbert

On October 13, 2020, Evelyn Gene Gilbert, 60 years young, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord. Born March 11, 1960, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Ethal (Adams) Holbrook and Hence Holbrook. She married Charles “Johnny” Gilbert in Sneedville, Tennessee in 1974.
Evelyn loved listening to music and loved her family including her cat Giggles. She also loved the many friends she came into contact with.
She is survived by her two sons and a daughter in law, Rocky Gilbert and John and Melody Tolliver; two sisters, Irene (Holbrook) Jordan and Darlene (Holbrook); brothers, Paul Holbrook, Delmar Holbrook, Jimmy Holbrook SR, and Ronnie Holbrook, along with many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn will be welcomed into heaven by her two daughters, Diane and Melissa Gilbert; mother, Ethal Holbrook and father, Hence Holbrook; and brothers, Harmie Holbrook, Frazier Holbrook and Joe Holbrook.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
