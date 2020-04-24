Evelyn Berniece Herrington

Evelyn Berniece Bradley Herrington, age 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, and formerly of Kokomo, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Georgia following an extended illness. Berniece (Bea) was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Roy and Gladys (Abel) Bradley on February 5, 1928. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Dwain Herrington, the father of her seven children, Bud Fausett, and Harold Harrington. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marian (Robert) Salsberry, Mary Lou (Richard) Hall, and two brothers, Alvin (Phyllis) Bradley and Charles Bradley. She is survived by seven children: Patricia (James) Boardman, Julie (Ross) Powers, Kay (Mac) Smith, Thomas (Isabel) Herrington, Sharon (John) Sharp, Christina Herrington, and David Herrington. Her grandchildren include Rebecca (Stephen) Smith, James Patrick Boardman, Kevin Pearson, Sonsceree Pearson, Samantha (Doug) Stoker, Sonya (Brad) Whitacre, David (Darvenia) Smith, Thomas Herrington, Tony Herrington, John Sharp, Natasha (Phil) Ball, and Matthew Smith. She proudly considered herself a matriarch. Bea was an avid reader and loved to play the piano and sing. She played by ear and could harmonize effortlessly with perfect pitch. She was a great influence on her family, to whom she passed down her love of reading and music. Bea loved nothing more than sing-alongs with her children and grandchildren, whom she missed terribly during the isolation brought on by COVID-19. When she was still able to drive home to visit her family, she packed a karaoke machine, music stands, microphones, and song books in her trunk. Before moving to Georgia, Bea worked at Kroger, and then at Delco Electronics while she had children at home. After being offered an early retirement from Delco Electronics, Bea attended IUK with her granddaughters, Rebecca and Sonya. Bea later moved to Georgia—where most of her children had previously relocated—to reside with her youngest son and primary caregiver, David. In Georgia, she obtained an associate’s degree in theological counseling and had her memoir, Taking a Trip in My Memory Ship, published in paperback. For the past several years, Bea was eagerly anticipating going to her heavenly home to be with her parents, siblings, dear friends, relatives, and church mates from long ago. Arrangements are pending at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center.

