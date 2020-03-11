Evelyn A. (Skiles) Arvin

Evelyn A. Arvin, 92, Kokomo, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born August 4, 1927, in Carroll County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Roy D. & Irene E. (Henry) Skiles. On December 6, 1943, she married J. Donald Arvin who preceded her in death on September 21, 1992.
Evelyn was employed with Delco Electronics from 1970-1978. She was a member of Judson Road Baptist Church and the Garden Club.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Rick (Janet) Arvin, Dick Arvin, and Donna (Robert) McReynolds, Kokomo; daughter-in-law, Jill Arvin; ten grandchildren, Donnie (Gwen) Arvin, Jodi (John) Walker, Jackie Griffith, Ashley (Bill) Edwards, Monty (Christy) Arvin, Chad (Nicole) Ellsworth, Darrick (Hilary) Arvin, Michelle (Ryan) Gilbert, Dawn (Brad) Kendall, Chelsea (Alex) Kinsley, and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ivan D. Skiles, and Nida J. Bunch; sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; children, Mick Arvin, and Janet Ellsworth; grandson, Justin McReynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor William Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
