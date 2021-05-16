Evan Wayne Yoder, 80, Kokomo, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 peacefully and surrounded by family. He was born May 12, 1941, the son of the late Denver and Vernelle (Sprunger) Yoder in Berne, IN. On September 5, 1964, he married Janet Sue (Brown) Yoder, and she survives.
Evan was a 1959 graduate of Adams Central High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1966, and his Master’s degree in Engineering in 1971; both from Purdue University. Evan was also licensed by the State of Indiana as a Professional Engineer. In 1997, he retired from Delco Electronics after 34 years of service.
Evan was a loving husband and father and a member of Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo. He also served many years at Indian Heights Grace Brethren Church as a Sunday school teacher and a leader of the Grace Brethren Boys Ministry. He was a private pilot at Glendale Airport, and especially enjoyed taking kids on their first plane ride. Evan had a passion for developing safety improvements in the aviation industry, and he founded the Aviation Safety Initiative of Indiana. Evan also enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and photography.
In addition to his wife Janet, Evan is survived by his children, Don (Deeda) Yoder, Valerie (Darwin) Parman, Rhonda (Phil) Peugh, David (Amy) Yoder, and Ryan (Courtney) Yoder; grandchildren, Jo Lyn (Jonathan) Morgan, Janelle (Shane) Smith, Jacie Yoder, Camden Parman, Tylan Parman, Shravan Parman, Lathan Parman, Weston Parman, Manny Parman, Sydney Peugh, Erin Peugh, Sara Peugh, Eli Yoder, Jase Yoder, Adalyn Yoder, and Jameson Yoder; siblings, Joye (Denver) Thompson, Steve (Karen) Yoder, Joan (Rodney) Leichty, Ed (Mary) Yoder, and Gary (Connie) Yoder; along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Evan was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit with the family 5 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S Dixon Rd, Kokomo, and 12 pm to 1 pm Wednesday May 19, 2021 at the Berne Evangelical Church, 5481 S 450 W, Berne. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Berne Evangelical Church, with Pastor Craig Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Berne Evangelical Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evan’s memory to Bible Baptist Church Missionary Fund, or Wycliffe Associates, P.O. Box 620368 Orlando, FL 32862-0368. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home.
