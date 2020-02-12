Eva Joyce (McAmis) Pickering

Eva Joyce Pickering, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 6:13 am Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home. She was born September 13, 1928, in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Carl & Lura (Burger) McAmis. On December 27, 1951, in Greene County, Tennessee, she married Kyle Simpson Pickering who preceded her in death on April 5, 1993.
Eva worked for Delco Electronics for a few years. She co-owned and operated, Kyle Pickering Gravel Company along with her husband. Eva loved gardening, crocheting, reading, and puzzles.
Eva is survived by her daughters, Della Diane Pickering, and L. Jill Pickering (fiancé, Mike May), both of Kokomo; daughter-in-law, Sierra Sue Caine, Kokomo; grandchildren, Michelle Pickering-Carver, Lafayette, Jimmy Pickering, Kokomo, Thomas Caine, Kokomo, and Elizabeth Degraffenreid, Kokomo, along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Tina Pickering-Skaggs, Kokomo, and many other special nieces and nephews; and sister, Marlene Ross, Muncie.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Gary L. Pickering; and her brothers, Robert McAmis and Willis McAmis.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Joe Wampler officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
