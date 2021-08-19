Eugene “Gino” Munson, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 6:00 am, Monday, August 16, 2021 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Kokomo, on September 5, 1941 to Arthur Munson and Anna Stafford. He married Jeanette Land in 1960. On February 8, 1975, in Kokomo, he married Janice Taylor and she preceded him in death February 28, 2007.
Gino graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959. After graduating he joined the United States Air Force from 1960-1963 and received an associate degree in Avionics. Gino was an electrician for the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus having served as Grand Knight and past Faithful Navigator. He was also a member of the American Legion, and Vice President and lifetime member of the Sergeants Association. He volunteered at the Relay for Life, Kokomo Rescue Mission and the Vietnam Vets for 11 years.
Gino is survived by his children, Gina (Terry) McKillip, and Beth (Rick) Burns; grandchildren, Lauren McKillip, Taylor Beaver, Jacob McKillip, Kinsey McKillip, Ricky Burns, and Abigayle Burns; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Ernest (Marie) Munson; and sister, Joan (Al) Small.
Gino was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Munson; and son, Mark Munson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Elliot Zak Officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 2-5 pm, with the Rosary being offered at 5 pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Gino’s name to Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.