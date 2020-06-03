Eugene “Gene” Miller, 60, Greentown, passed away at 2:32 pm Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born February 23, 1960, in Kokomo, the son of the late Tobias & Mary (Miller) Miller. On June 30, 1995, in Kokomo, he married Jodi Ellis and she survives.
Gene worked for the Town of Greentown for 20 years. He had previously worked for Hugh Wyrick and helped his dad and brother on the farm. Gene loved to ride his motorcycle, fly his ultralight aircraft, travel with his family, and be outdoors.
Along with his wife Jodi, Gene is also survived by his children, Brad Miller, Josh Miller, and Morgan Miller; siblings, Viola Miller, Edna (Jake) Schmucker, Martha Miller, Lester (Norma) Miller, Esther (Joe) Miller, and Roseanna (Wes) Bontrager; sister-in-law, Liz Miller; brothers-in-law, Joni Yoder, Keith Satchwill and John Miller, along with many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rachel Miller, Elnora Yoder, Wilma Satchwill, and Lloyd Miller.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 10:30 am Saturday, June 6, 2020, and for 90 days after. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-7 pm Friday June 5, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown. Private burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with medical and final expenses in care of Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, PO Box 95, 46936. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
