Eudelia Sofia "Helen" (Valadez) Taylor

Eudelia Sofia "Helen" Taylor, 86, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Born Feb. 25, 1934, she was the daughter of Jesus “Jesse” and Margarita Valadez. She was married on Feb. 11, 1956, to William Taylor, who survives.
Helen attended Kokomo High School before working at Delco Electronics to help support her family. She worked at Delco for 42 years and was a life-long member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Other survivors include daughters, Teresa (Danny) Bowser of Galveston and Margie (Chris) Alexander of Fishers; sons, Guy (Mary) Taylor of Rochester Hills, MI, Tim (Susan) Taylor of Dana Point, CA, Nick (Traci) Taylor of Carmel, and David (Ann) Taylor of Rochester Hills, MI; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Gavina Ford, Betty Hopkins, Genevieve Root, Josie DeSchamps, Jane Keller, and Lolly Mickelson; two brothers, Raymond Valadez and Gilbert Valadez; and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Lisa Ferren, Rudy Valadez, and Jesse Valadez.
Helen will be remembered as a faithful, strong, generous, kind, compassionate and quiet soul. She valued time with her family and friends. Her work ethic, resiliency, and selflessness were extraordinary. Four grandchildren and great-grandchildren were named after her. Helen was the North Star of her family.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospice for the excellent medical care they gave to Helen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Masks will be required to be worn at the service, and there will be no visitation. A private family burial will be held in Crown Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Vincent Hospice-Kokomo. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.