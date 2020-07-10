Ethel (Robertson) Bean

Ethel Bean, 81, Russiaville, passed away at 5:40 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Bloom of Kokomo. She was born January 29, 1939 to Fred and Ellen (Michaels) Robertson in Russiaville. On June 22, 1957, she married Loyd “Gene” Bean in West Middleton, and he survives.
Ethel was a 1957 graduate of Western High School. She earned her master’s degree in teaching in 1980. She retired from Western High School after 22 years of service. Ethel was a member of Oakland Christian Church and enjoyed antiquing, knitting, and crocheting.
In addition to her husband Gene, Ethel is survived by her daughter, Julie (Ken) Bauer; grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Curnutt, Donny (Jesaka) Betzner, Kylie Betzner, and Toni Betzner; great-grandchildren, Brayden Curnutt, Logan Curnutt, Cadynce Curnutt, Baylee Curnutt, and Rylee Duell.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracey Betzner; and brother, Kenny Robertson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Keith Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family 4-8 pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
