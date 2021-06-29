Estol “Chub” Verne Raney, 90, of Frankfort, passed away at 1:27 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021, at IU Health Hospital in Frankfort. He was born July 8, 1930, the son of the late Floyd and Edna (Busching) Raney in Tipton. In 1951, he married Barbara Hodson, and she survives.
Chub was a 1949 graduate of Forest High School. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, obtaining the rank of Private First Class. He retired from Delco Electronics after 36 years of service. Chub was a member of the Russiaville Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite. He enjoyed his tree trimming business with Jack Hodson.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Chub is survived by his twin daughters, Sandra (Rick) Wertz, and Susan (Mike) Mathews; 5 grandchildren, Jaime, Garret, Jacque, Jenna, and Mitchell; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen Raney; and son-in-law, Brad Crenshaw.
Chub was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings; and daughter, Micki Crenshaw.
A graveside service will be held at 4 pm Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Paul Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Jaymes officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Kokomo VFW and United States Army. Stout & Son Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
