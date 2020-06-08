Esther Mae (Harden) Mobley

Esther Mae Mobley, 86, of Greentown, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born July 15, 1933, in Brown County, to Harley and Mamie (Roberts) Harden.
Esther attended Central High School in Columbus. She worked as a salesperson for Carpetland and in the daycare at Greentown Wesleyan Church. She was a member of Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda J. Fritz, Kokomo; son, John L. (Connie) Mobley, Greentown; grandchildren, Brent (Amy) Smith, Rhiannon Moores (fiancé Mike Wellman), Kimberly Mobley, Stephanie Mobley and Zach Mobley; and great-grandchildren, Haleigh Smith, Gracie Smith, Haley Berry, Taylor Berry, Kelsie Miller, Kamryn Miller, Kaden Hornbaker and Isaac Mobley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dwight Crouch, James Harden, Russell Harden, Paul Harden, Alice McCarty, Helen Haase, Betty Meyer and Mary Estes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor David Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Esther’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
