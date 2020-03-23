Esther Lucille (Pence) Smith

Esther Lucille Smith, 88, Galveston, passed away at 1:20 pm Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. She was born March 18, 1932, in Fulton County, the daughter of the late Walter & Minnie (King) Pence. On October 30, 1954, in Wabash County, she married William R. Smith who preceded her in death June 8, 2015.
Esther was a 1951 graduate of Chippewa High School in Wabash. She was a member of Upper Deer Creek Church where she worked for many years as their janitor, sang in the choir, and volunteered in several ways happily. She always was willing to share her faith in Jesus Christ and wanted everyone else to know him too. Esther loved and cared for her family and everyone with a loving heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She loved living a farm life and enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Esther is survived by her children, Wilma (George) Elpers, Logansport, Sandy (Tim) Knowland, Galveston, Paul (Ellen) Smith, Dayton, OH, Dennis (Laurie) Smith, Corinth, MS, and Marsha (Joe) Neff, Macy; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie (George) Price; and brothers-in-law, Dean (Rose) Smith, and Jerry Lee Smith.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, June Ann Smith, and Dewayne Smith; brother, Delo Pence; sister-in-law, Mary Scott; and brother-in-law, Wayne Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Esther’s memory to Upper Deer Creek Church, 5019 E. Co Rd 1400 S., Galveston, IN 46932. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
