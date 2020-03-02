Esther Louise Abresch-Cleaver, 67, Kokomo, passed away at 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home. She was born August 21, 1952, in Kokomo, to Harry J. and Jane A. (Stitt) Abresch. She married Ernest Noal “Ernie” Cleaver, and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2017.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Tat’yana Pollard-Warren and her husband Phillip, of Kokomo, Dorian Ferguson, of Kokomo, Isreal Liggin, of Kokomo, and Alayah Pollard, of Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Phillip Warren II, Arlo Ferguson, Ayven Ferguson and Kennedy Warren; and siblings, Robert Abresch and his wife Susie, William “Bill” Abresch and his wife Susie, and Sheryl Musgrave and her husband Gary.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, William “B.J.” Pollard; and brother, John Milton Abresch.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
