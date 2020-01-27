Esther Loraine Nelsen, 98 of Atlanta died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born in Edmore, Michigan on April 26, 1921 to Ray and Anna (Kemstra) Brassington. Esther married Nels C. Nelsen and he preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. Esther was an English teacher and had also worked as a medical secretary during her life. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nashville, Tennessee, and was a member of the Art Guild as she was an accomplished artist and china painter. Esther was a true Christian and always had a positive outlook on life. She loved singing hymns and joining in the activities at Miller’s Merry Manor where she had resided for many years.
Survivors include her daughter Sheila Sprung and husband John of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Jason, Joshua and Alison Sprung. She was preceded in death by her husband Nels and eight brothers and sisters.
No services are planned in Tipton. Private family services and burial will be held in Vinewood Cemetery in Edmore, Michigan.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial donations in honor of Esther may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter, 511 N. 14th Street, Elwood, Indiana, 46036.