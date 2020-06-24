Esther Barnard

Esther "Butchie" Ray Barnard, 82, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 22, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1937 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Ernest Waltermier and Frances Waltermier (Smillie). On August 8, 1954 she married Arthur L. Barnard who proceeded her in death.
Butchie enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, playing bingo at the Senior Center, and playing the slots at the casino. She enjoyed cooking and made the best carrot cake and cinnamon rolls. Every year she was a participant in the Howard County Relay for Life as a breast cancer survivor. Butchie recently served as the President of the Senior Center KOFF and previously served in other roles. She retired from Dick Sanburn Sporting Goods and GM in Kokomo.
Surviving relatives include one son, David Lee Barnard (Cescily) of Greentown, IN; two sisters, Pat Browning and Dee Hayes of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Tiffany Barnard, Ashlee Forkner, Abby Forkner, Anthony Barnard, Brittany Barnard, Jackson Richards, Bella Richards; several great granchildren, nieces and nephews, and special friends Cari and Jack Richards.
She was proceeded in death by parents, husband, brother Bob Waltermier, sister Shirley Prater, and grandson Kyle David Barnard.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 29, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park in Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Howard County Relay for Life at www.relayforlife.org/howardcountyin. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.