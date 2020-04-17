Estes Claude Bowers, 81, formerly of Forest, passed away at 4:25 pm Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Kesslerwood Place- Indianapolis. He was born June 9, 1938, to Ulysses S. Grant and Joan (Myers) Bowers, in Kokomo. On November 5, 1961, he married Lois Kelly, and they shared 55 years of marriage before her death on October 25, 2017.
Estes retired in 2001 from General Motors after 26 years of service. He was a longtime member of Hillside Missionary Baptist Church. His hobbies included mushroom hunting, farming, splitting wood, spending time with his grandsons, fixing things around his farm, and taking long drives in the country.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (David) Ham, McCordsville; his two wonderful grandsons, Sylas and Weston; sister, Ruth Dommestrup; and brother, Paul Bowers.
In addition to his wife Lois, Estes was preceded in death by his parents, and several brothers and sisters.
A private family graveside service will take place at Burlington Cemetery with Pastor Bill Fields officiating. Friends are welcome to visit with the family by driving by in their cars at The Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made in Estes’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
