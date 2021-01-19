Estella Marie (Small) Lucas

Estella Marie Lucas, a long time Kokomo elementary school teacher, died peacefully at age 93 on Thursday, January 14 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease and later an infection of the Covid 19 virus. She had been a resident of the Waterford Legacy senior care facility for some time before her death. Prior to moving to the Legacy unit she had spent several years in assisted living at Northwoods Commons.

Estella was born in Covington, Kentucky to Charles R. and Dorthea Small on June 12, 1927. However, after stops in Covington, Dubuque, Iowa, Elkhart and South Bend, Indiana she lived most of her life in Kokomo. She was an honors graduate of Kokomo High School, making straight A’s throughout high school. Among her many high school activities, she had served as co-editor of the Sargasso—the school’s yearbook—with Norman Bridwell who later became the creator of Clifford the Big Red Dog series of children’s books and animated features.

In 1945, Estella married Charles E. Lucas, a Navy veteran and long- time Kokomo barber. Their son Gregory was born in 1946. Daughter Margo was born in 1951. Gregory lives in Houston, Texas, while Margo Burns has been a resident of the Kokomo area all her life. Estella and Charles were married from 1945 until his death in 1986.

Estella attended Indiana University’s Kokomo campus with some work at Ball State University, achieving both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. She taught for 30 years with Lafayette Park her primary location. She did her student teaching at Palmer School. Teaching is what she enjoyed most in life. Prior to teaching she had been employed by the Kokomo School District in the Administration Offices in a secretarial and administrative aide position.

Estella was a member of Grace Methodist Church and was active in a number of local civic organizations including helping create a civic garden. For many years she was a member of the Kokomo Country Club. She was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed bowling and golfing. Estella also worked on the KHS class of ’45 reunion. Perhaps her most notable and longest lasting affiliation was with Tri-Kappa where she was member for over 50 years. She also was a member of Delta Gappa Gamma and also helped with the Early Childhood Development program.

Estella was preceded in death by her husband, both parents and sister, Sharlotte Sue Lloyd.

She was a wonderful mother and daughter. She was her children’s biggest supporter.

She is being remembered by both children, Gregory (Yong) Lucas and Margo (David) Burns and their families, including grandchildren, Alexander Lucas, Matthew Burns, Brooke (Shawn) McGill and Michelle (Paul) Harris, along with her 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to than the Legacy at Waterford staff, Jill, Judy, Rebecca and to the many others for your love and support. Also, Kindred Hospice, Chrissy, you brought smile and laughter, and to Pastor Steve for your any phone calls and prayers.

Due to the continuing presence of the Covid 19 pandemic in the Kokomo community there will be private family graveside services for Estella. She will be buried next to her husband Charles, in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.