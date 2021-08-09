Ernest Ray Frazier

Ernest "Ernie" Ray Frazier, II, 60, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 6, 2021. He was born on February 24, 1961 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Ernest Ray and Levonia Frazier (Wilson).
Ernie loved spending time with all his family. He enjoyed listening to classic rock and roll music. Ernie loved working on cars and racing. A big part of Ernie's weekends included racing at Bunker Hill Drag Strip.
Surviving relatives include his children, Shannon Frazier of Kokomo, IN; Erick Frazier (Molly) of Walton, IN; Michael Frazier of Muncie, IN; grandchildren, Alivia Frazier, Cali Deig, Raeleigh Frazier, Isabella Cox, Haven Frazier, Ada Frazier, Emmy Frazier; sisters, Sheila Hayes, Donna Frazier, Ginger Serey; fiance, Stacey McCauley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and grandmother.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the funeral home.