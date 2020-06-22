Ernest Leroy Wyant

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.