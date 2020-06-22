Ernest Leroy Wyant, 81, of Flora, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born April 20, 1939, in Elkhart, to Clay and Catherine (Kenworthy) Wyant. On February 23, 1958, he married Sharon Sue Rusk, and she preceded him in death on October 15, 2001.
Ernest graduated from Northwestern High School in 1957. He farmed in partnership with Rinehart and Wyant SPF Purebred Breeding Stock, in Burlington, and was manager of Sky Lab Hog Operation for Yeager and Sullivan, in Flora, and Kerkhoff Brothers Seed Corn Operation, in Burlington. In his retirement, Ernest enjoyed repairing lawn mowers. He was a member of Carroll County Pork Producers and a former member of Burlington United Methodist Church, Flora United Methodist Church and New Hope Community Church.
Survivors include his children, Annette (David) Tilton, Rossville, Alan (Jennifer) Wyant, Tinley Park, Illinois, Andy Wyant, Burlington, and Alison (Kenny) Orr, Ambia; grandchildren, Daniel, Jessica, Leah, Deborah, Noah, Kamron, Aaron, Konner, Lisa, Mary, Colt, Samantha, Maranda, Tyler, Austin and Heather; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles (Winifred) Wyant, Greentown, and William Thomas (Lahoma) Wyant, Kokomo.
In addition to his wife, Sharon Sue Wyant, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Anita Golding; grandson, Joshua Unger; a great-granddaughter, Jayden Wyant; sister, Eloise; and brother, Donald Wyant.
Funeral services for Ernest will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Stout & Son Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, with Pastor Alan Wyant officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
