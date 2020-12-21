Erin L. (Newlin) Cottrell passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born January 26, 1970 in Kokomo to James and Judy Newlin. On September 21, 1991 she married Matthew Cottrell and he survives.
Erin graduated from Eastern High School in 1988 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2019. She was employed with General Motors in Kokomo as a trainer for the past 21 years.
She enjoyed painting barnwood signs, woolworks, crafting and sewing. She enjoyed going out with her friends fondly known as the “Wild Women of Hacienda” and going to Brown County with her mother, daughter and niece. She enjoyed time spent camping, bike riding and fishing.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew and daughter, Kristen (Brandon) Chitwood. Her parents, James “Jim” and Judy Newlin, brother, Doug Newlin and niece, Allison Newlin.
She was preceded in death by niece, Meghan Newlin.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E, Main St. Greentown. A private service for the family will be held at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Charlie Riley. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation. Messages of condolences may be offered online at www.hasler-stout.com.
