Erin Corinne Salyers, 43, Kokomo, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at Community Howard Hospital. She was born December 6, 1977, in Logansport, to Jerry Hassett and Pat (McCombs) Bowers. She married Brian Salyers on April 4, 2006, and he survives.
Erin was a 1996 graduate of Logansport High School and attended Ivy Tech College. She worked several jobs over her life, including manager of Pac Coast Sun Wear, Claire’s, and Aeropostale and has been a paraprofessional at Taylor Elementary School from 2006. Erin enjoyed being active at Taylor High School where she was a cheerleading coach, a booster volunteer, a member of the PTO, and was a supporter of Ainsley’s Angels of America. She was very active in her kids' sporting activities and was considered to be a team mom to all the kids on their teams. She was a fan of Indy car racing and Notre Dame Football. Erin had a giving heart and was always helping others before herself. She loved to volunteer and support others. She was a friend to all, and everyone loved her, but her heart was truly for her family, especially her husband and kids.
Along with her husband of 20 years, Erin is survived by her children, Jordan Maroney and Brinn Salyers; parents, Jerry (Becky) Hassett and Pat (Allan) Bowers; siblings, Jeremy Hassett, Lara Vielee, Danah (Ryan) Collins, and Laine Lehmann; grandmother, Wanda McCombs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 5-7pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Erin to Ainsley’s Angels of America. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
