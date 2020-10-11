Erin Bagwell, 32, left this world on Thursday, October 8, 2020, to join her mother, sister, and brother in Heaven. She was born January 17, 1988 and was the daughter of Brad Bagwell and Patricia Varnau Julius. She had long ago accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Erin was a 2006 graduate of Eastern High School and lived most of her life in Greentown. She enjoyed playing the violin in school. Erin attended Ivy Tech. She loved working with small children, working at Bona Vista to help with the care of the children there. She also helped periodically at Crossroads Community Church.

She was active at Jerome Christian Church in Greentown and loved attending there. She had many friends there, young and old.

Erin is survived by her father, Brad (Janine) Bagwell; step-father, Ron Julius; her brother Chris (Roxanne) Bagwell; her aunts, Belinda (Richard) Sezbenski, Benita (Stan) Zirkle, Beth Jaenicke, Janny Varnau, Cathy Kurtz, and Jeanne (Robert) Reames; her uncles, Brent Bagwell, Bart (Lisa) Bagwell, Mike (Susan) Varnau, Jim (Janet) Varnau, Steve (Michelle) Varnau, and Scott (Jenny) Varnau.

Erin was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Varnau Julius; her sister, Jennifer Michelle Bagwell; her brother, Jeremy Patrick Bagwell; her uncle, Vic Varnau; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Erin enjoyed being an aunt and having several cousins. Her nephews are Brody Bagwell, Clay Bagwell, and Cole Bagwell. Her nieces are Brianna Bagwell and Samantha Bagwell. She had cousins living all over the country.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 S., Greentown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, in Greentown, next to her mother and brother. Visitation with the family will be on from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities - Indianapolis, or Bona Vista Programs in Kokomo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.