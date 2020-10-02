Erik Andrew Wade, 47, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on 9/29/2020. He was born on 8/22/1973 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Herbert L. Wade and Frances Wade (Lucas) Roe. Erik's greatest love was his son, Elijah. Erik also loved hunting, camping out and was a Volkswagen enthusiast. He loved his job at Integrity in Tipton, Indiana.
Erik was preceded in death by his father, Herbert L. Wade.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Elijah; mother, Frances "Kay" (Roger) Roe; sister, Lorie (Curtis) Parker