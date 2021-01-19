Eric L. Nollenberger, 44. Kokomo, passed away at 7:57 am Friday, January 15, 2021, at his home. He was born October 4, 1976, in Littleton, Colorado, the son of Paul Johann Nollenberger and Diane Lynn (Fultz) Deaton.
Eric was a loving grandfather who loved people and music. He enjoyed helping others, being outdoors and collecting things he found. Eric played football and wrestled in high school.
Eric is survived by his mother and step-father, Diane (John) Deaton; children, Destiny Rush, Draco Nollenberger, Devin Bell, Daryin Morris and Alexis Bell; grandchildren, Phoebe Rush, Bobbie Morris and Kinlee Cole; siblings, Brad Deaton and Lisa Raderstorf; and his dogs, Kosmo and Todo.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Paul Johann Nollenberger.
Private funeral services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
