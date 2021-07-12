Erellen D. "Ike" (Elteringham) Evans

Erellen D. “Ike” (Mills) Evans, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 2:48 am Saturday July 10, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born December 6, 1931, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Robert Rolson and Mary Elizabeth (Masch) Elteringham. On May 22, 1954, she married George Franklin Mills, and he preceded her in death on February 18, 1984. On November 6, 1992, she married Robert E. Evans, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2009.
Ike attended Lincoln Dickerson High School. She worked at Dorn’s Lampshade Factory, Delco Electronics, Lane’s Dress Shop, Hobson’s Cleaners, and Libby’s. She was a member of Faith Church of Christ in Burlington and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A loving mother and grandmother, Ike cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting, and card games. She was a giving person who helped those in need, making friends everywhere she went.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Ray) Arnett, Karen (Joseph) Ropes, Gary (Terri) Mills, Lisa (Kevin) Walden; grandchildren, Ronnie Pearson, Brian (Bobbi) Ropes, Aaron Hochstedler, Lisa (Craig Tanner) Gregory, Megan (Tim) Coomler, Kristy (Bobby Word) Smith, Jordan (Taylor) Mills, Travis (Jessica) Smith, Josh (Norma) Walden, Jennifer (Joe) Lake; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marcia Martin, Robert Eltringham, Lahoma (Tom) Wyant; sisters-in-law, Judy Eltringham, Nancy Eltringham; brother-in-law, Tony Ragno; special friend, Tenia Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; son, Bobby; siblings, Avanelle Marie Eltringham, Janice Blackman, Virginia Mills, Mildred Eltringham, Charles Eltringham, Mary Ragno, Douglas Eltringham, and Thomas Eltringham.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to Noon Saturday July 17, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at Noon with Pastor Michael Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Ike’s memory to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
