Encil L. Trueblood, 84, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Century Villa in Greentown. He was born October 22, 1936, in Kokomo, to Wincel and Lura (Burnworth) Trueblood. On July 21, 1969, he married Sandra S. Emery, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Encil served in the United States Air Force for four years on active duty and 24 years in the reserves and attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He retired from GM/Delco Electronics after 32 years of service as an electrician. Encil enjoyed visiting with friends at Frittatas and was a cigar aficionado. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in New London, the Greentown Lions Club, American Legion Post 6, the VFW and the IBN Saud Grotto.
In addition to his wife, Sandra Trueblood, survivors include his sons, Joe (Myra) Trueblood, Erick Trueblood and Christopher (Alari) Trueblood; grandchildren, Athena Marie Trueblood, Melody Aileen Trueblood, Chloe Elizabeth Trueblood, Lily Grace Trueblood, Jacob Encil Trueblood, Jonoah Roberto Trueblood and Josiah Joseph Trueblood; sister, Janet (Mike) Brankle; sister-in-law, Midge Trueblood; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Trueblood, Marvin (Delores) Trueblood, John (Marty) Trueblood, Bill Trueblood and David Trueblood.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Encil’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
To send flowers to Encil's family, please visit our floral store.