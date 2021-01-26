Emmett L. Barnett

The 10th of 12 children, born to Orville and Floetta Barnett, he was a life-long resident of Kokomo. He began work selling newspapers at age 6 and started working at Palmer's Jewelry Store while in High school. He graduated from Kokomo High in 1954, and served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1957.
He met Karen Smith while dancing at Indiana Beach. She became his wife in her hometown of Logansport in 1958. Bogie graduated with a business degree from Indiana University. He retired from Delco Electronics in 1997 and remained a faithful employee of Palmers for over 62 years.
Bogie was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He leaves a legacy filled with joyous memories.
Surviving along with his wife, Karen, are his three children: Linda Christopher, Suzy (Skip) Wells, and Dave (Colleene) Barnett; seven grandchildren: Ryan (Michelle) Wells, Allyson (Wes) Podell, Kaitlyn (Chris) Westgate, Courtney (Chris) Kirles, Kelsey (Jordan) Bass, Haniah and Preston Barnett; and nine great-grandchildren: Kamryn Hahn, Breck Wells, Berkleigh, Ryker, and Deckan Bass, Emmett and Benjamin Westgate, and Tyson and Kaia Kirles. A tenth great-grandchild is due in April. He is survived by two brothers: Jim Barnett and Bob (Linda) Barnett; three sisters: Eileen Ward, Beverly (Jack) Foster and his twin, Emmi (Darrol) Barrett; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death were his parents: Orville, Sr, and Floetta Barnett; brothers: Orville Barnett, Jr., Eugene Barnett, Ed Barnett; and sisters: Wilma Joe Powell, Thelma Lilly, and Evelyn Barrett.
Bogie cared deeply for others and encouraged people with his smile and positive attitude. A man of great faith, he and his wife attended Calvary Baptist Church. He loved God, his family, his country, and his friends unconditionally, and never doubted where he would spend eternity. Bogie is now at home with the Lord, and we can look forward to being with him again someday in Heaven.
Quote from Billy Graham: "Someday you will read or hear that I am dead. Don't you believe it! I shall be more alive then than I am now. I will have gone into the presence of God."
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com