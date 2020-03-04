Emma J Fincher

Emma Jean Fincher, age 93, passed away on March 1, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 16, 1926 in Peru, Indiana to the late William and Emma (Fike) Harding.
Emma graduated from Peru High School. On March 17, 1951, she was married to Richard Fincher at First Christian Church in Angola, Indiana. Richard preceded Emma in passing on January 29, 1991. Emma spent most of her time as a devoted wife and mother, but also did some work as a secretary and bookkeeper for various insurance agencies.
Emma faithfully attended church services as long as her health would allow her to do so. She most recently was a member of First United Methodist Church in Greentown, Indiana. In her free time, Emma enjoyed painting, drawing, cooking, and reading. She also enjoyed baking delicious cakes for her fellow church goers.
Emma is survived by her children, Robert (Dorothy) Fincher, Kenneth (Nancy) Fincher, and Susan (Kyle) Adkins; grandchildren, Laura (Bronson) Roe, Joseph (Heather) Fincher, Katherine Fincher, Melissa (Jason Dunford) Fincher, Anna Adkins, and Ben Adkins; and great grandchildren, Eric Dunford, Aubrey Fincher, and James Fincher.
There will be a graveside service for Emma held at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10th at 3:00 pm.