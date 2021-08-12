Emily Banh Arslain, 28, of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was born February 20, 1993, in Corona, California, to David Robert and Nhi (Banh) Arslain.
Emily graduated from Northwestern High School in 2011 and attended Ivy Tech Community College. She enjoyed photography, swimming, animal rescue and travelling and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her parents; sister, Kristina Arslain; paternal grandparents, John and Agi Arslain and Ellen and Joe Ray; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her dog and soul mate, Barkley.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Vo Thieu Banh and Yen Tuyet Lam; and paternal grandmother, Nancy Arslain.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 W., Kokomo, with Pastor Cheryl Russell officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emily’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo.
To send flowers to Emily's family, please visit our floral store.