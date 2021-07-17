Emily Adelle Curry-Linder, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 1:46 am, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born October 14, 1944, to Lee and Lorena (Obermeyer) Whitehead. On October 1, 2010, she married Paul Linder who preceded her in death March 11, 2019.
Emily graduated from Northwestern High School in 1962. She received a bachelor’s degree in 1966 and a master’s degree in music education in 1972 from Ball State University. While she was at Ball State, she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, a charter member of the University Singer’s and a 4-year member of the Concert Choir. She sang in 2 Opera’s, “The Marriage of Figaro” and “The Barber of Seville”. In 1965 she spent the summer touring European Countries with the Ball State School of Music. Emily was the church organist and choir director for the former St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kokomo, she retired in 1982. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Kokomo, she was involved in the adult and bell choir, recorder ensemble, and parish council. Some of her favorite teaching moments were teaching children to love music like she did, the Kokomo High School Pizzaz Choir, and watching former student Preston Brust in his success as a country music star with “Locash”.
Emily is survived by her daughter’s Rebecca (Ryan) Radel of St. Augustine, FL, and Jennifer (John) Babcock of Bristol; grandchildren, Chase (Zak) Klinedinst of Jacksonville, FL, Hudson Radel, and Lincoln Radel of St. Augustine, FL, Landon Babcock, and Mason Babcock of Bristol; great granddaughters, Norah Klinedinst and Alba Klinedinst of Jacksonville, FL; step-daughters, Janelle (Chad) McIntyre of Greenwood, and Heather (Malachi) West of Indianapolis; step-son, Doug (Jaime) Linder of Cookville, TN; step-grandchildren, Molly McIntrye and Megan McIntrye of Greenwood, Kellen West of Indianapolis, and Killian Linder, Aiden Linder, Declan Linder and Cian Linder of Cookville,TN; brother-in-law, Walter (Ann Marie) Linder of Myrtle Beach, SC; nephews, Steven Whitehead, Donald (Angie) Whitehead, Jon Whitehead, and niece Laura (Michael Saunders) Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Linder; parents, Lee and Lorena Whitehead; brother, Robert (Carol Ann) Whitehead; and sister, Kathryn Clark.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Sharon Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden, Chapel of Peace. Friends may visit with family from 4-7 pm, Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Emily’s name to Christ Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
