Emilee Louise Westerhouse

EMILEE CLOUM-WESTERHOUSE, 86, of Farragut, TN, died October 22,2021 in Knoxville, TN. She was a loving mother of five children and accomplished in Tole painting and crocheting. She has blessed many of her loved ones with her art work.
Emilee was born on August 11, 1935 in Monroe, Michigan to Edgar and Julia Mae Woolum. Her grandparents Morris Edgar and Nanny Woolum raised her until the age of 13.
She married Frank Cloum on October 24, 1953 in Lagrange, Indiana. They were married 29 years before he preceded her in death. They had five children Donald (Jane) Cloum, Timothy (Rita) Cloum, Nancy (Ronnie) Oliver, Thomas Denny (Mike Long), Gwendolyn (Jimi) Hurd. She worked for Delco Electronics for 31 years before retiring in 1995.
She Married Wayne Westerhouse on December 24th 1987 who survives.
Other survivors are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chris Cloum and sons Caden and Jase; Danny (Pam) Oliver and children Leah, Seth, Peyton, and Noah; Timmy Cloum and daughter Rowan; Lori Barnett and children Zachary, Elijah and Olivia Hopson; Nick (Adele) Kirk and daughter Gemma; Stacey (Tyler) Smoot and son Owen; Taylor (Steven) Woodrum and sons Bentley, Oliver, and Waylon; Jacob Hurd and sons Carter and Kylar; and multiple Step Grand and Great-Grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her Parents, Grandparents, all five of her siblings and her first husband.
Visitation for friends and family will be on October 29th at Sunset Memorial Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo Indiana from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm with funeral to follow the visitation at 1:00 pm. Rev. Daniel Oliver Officiating.