Elsie Smith, age 83, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving daughters and husband. Elsie was born January 8, 1938 in Logansport, IN to William and Catherine (Reprogle) Kimberling. Elsie married Donald William Smith on March 17, 1956 and he survives.
Elsie was a 1955 Kokomo High School graduate. She was a member of the Kokomo VFW #1152 and the Kokomo American Legion Post #6. In her free time she loved to read Steven King novels. Elsie was so proud to be a grandmother and she loved her family deeply.
Elsie is survived by her husband; Donald Smith, daughters; Sidney (Kevin) Renfro, Jamie (Terry) Taylor, son; Troy Smith, grandchildren; William (Jenica) Hartman Jr., AnnMarie (Todd) Adams, Hannah (Seth) Smith-Titus, Skyla Smith, step grandchildren; Shannon (Nathein) Perkins, Taylor (Jordon) Perkins, Elijah (Emma) Perkins, Haddasah and Avagale Perkins, Jeremy Taylor, Morgan, Eayan and Cassidy Taylor, great grandchildren; Kensley Hartman, Alias Titus, Haisley Hartman step great grandchild; Opal Perkins, along with several nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; William and Catherine Kimberling, brother; William C. Kimberling, son in-law; William Hartman.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on December 4, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary at 725 S. Main Street with Pastor Dianne Wagner officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, December 3 at the funeral home and on Saturday from 9 am till the service starts.