Elsie O’Brien, 78, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her home. She was born November 21, 1943, in Kokomo, to Eli and Abbie (Kingsinger) Gingerich. On October 12, 1991, she married John O’Brien, at Temple Baptist Church, and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2020.
Elsie worked in housekeeping for over 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, working outdoors, spending time with family and volunteering in the nursing home and in the nursery at church.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie (Lavon) Herschberger; step-children, Patricia Sharp, Chris O’Brien, Laura (Peter) Ostrander and Debbie O’Brien; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Freida Sauder, Roman Gingerich, John Gingerich, Orval Gingerich, Claris Burkholder and Jerry Gingerich.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Christine Ostrander; and siblings, Freeman Gingerich, Henry Gingerich, Edward Gingerich, Steve Gingerich, Edna Rankins and Nadine Kauffman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser, with Pastor Terry Bishir officiating. Burial will follow in Christner Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Elsie’s memory to Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 289, Sweetser, IN 46987. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown.
