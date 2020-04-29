Elsie L. Castor, 90, Kokomo, passed away at 5:26 pm Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home. She was born August 9, 1929 to Edward and Bertha (Cain) Walton in Kentucky. In 1945, she married James Clinton Hood, who preceded her in death in 1984. She remarried to James Castor in 1995, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Elsie was a homemaker her entire life. She was a member at Gospel Light Mission Church, Curtisville Christian Church, and was an avid gardener.
Elsie is survived by her daughters, Dianna (Walter) Jones, Nancy (Earl) Lee, and Linda Clark; grandchildren, Craig (Jennifer) Lewis, Shannon (Karl) Willis, Courtney (Brian) Corne, Brooke (Chris) Green, Angie (Ed) Young, Jami (Corey) Nash, Jerry (Jean Anne) Williams, Bryan (Yvette) Williams, Clinton (Lore) Williams, Amy (Kevin) Breisch, Laura (Otis) Redding, Lisa Schehr, and Nicki Wagg; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Deloris Adams and Brenda Sue McKinney.
In addition to her two husbands, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, son, James “Butch” Hood Jr.; sister, Joyce Farmer; and son-in-law, Gary Clark.
A private graveside service will take place at Curtisville Cemetery with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
