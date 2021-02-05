Elsie Irene Ashcraft

Elsie Irene (Smith) Ashcraft, 98, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Kokomo Place. She was born December 8, 1922, in Sharpsville, the daughter of the late Charles L. Smith and Edna M. (Morrow) Smith-Zehring. On October 17, 1942, she married Jacob “Pete” Love, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 1973. On August 30, 1974, she married Everette Moore, and he preceded her in death in 1981. On September 18, 1982, she married Ralph Ashcraft, and he preceded her in death on October 16, 1990.
Elsie was a 1941 graduate of Sharpsville High School. She worked at Delco Electronics for 30 years in the inspection department. Elsie was a child of Christ and a member of Sharpsville United Methodist Church. She liked to spend her time fishing, camping, and gardening. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Love, Phillipsburg, OH, and Ann (Danny) Smith, Sharpsville; step-children, Connie (William) Schoby, Kokomo; stepdaughter-in-law, Joann Ashcraft; grandchildren, Christy Sheroan, Tami (Tom Melton) Koon, Jessica Harrison, Danielle (J.T) Grubb, Michelle (James) Shoemaker, and Amy (Lynn) Smith; step-grandchild, Amy Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Kent Love; and step-son, Ralph Ashcraft Jr.
The family would like to thank Kokomo Place and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care of Elsie. They became her second family.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian St., Sharpsville, IN 46068, with Rev. Mandie Gould Willoughby officiating. Masks required to attend the visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elsie’s memory to Sharpsville United Methodist Church. Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
