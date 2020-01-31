“It is in dying that we enter into eternal life. ”Elsie entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, January 29th and is sitting at the feet of her Lord and Savior.
Elsie Eileen (Boruff) Beam, 92, Kokomo, entered into the arms of the Lord while surrounded by her family at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, January 29,2020. She was born November 5, 1927 in Kokomo. She was the daughter of Ulysses Grant and Zella Bell (Lockhart) Boruff.
She attended Prairie Township School, New London School, Washington School and Kokomo High School graduating in 1946. During high school she was Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters. On February 19, 1948, Elsie married, William "Bill" Riley Beam Jr. During their 25 years of marriage, they built a beautiful family, bringing four children into the world, and created countless memories that will continue to live on through the lives of those who knew and loved her.
Elsie and Bill loved boating and spent many vacations on lakes around Indiana. She worked for her parents at Boruff’s Drugstore while growing up and then later for Continental Steel Corporation. After Bill’s death in 1973, she went to work for Kokomo Gas and Fuel as an IBM key punch operator. Her faith in God was very important to her and she shared that love for Him with her children early in their lives.
Elsie resided at Jefferson Manor Assisted Living where she played Euchre several nights a week. She most recently lived at Wellbrooke of Kokomo and enjoyed bingo and painting.
Her great accomplishment in life was her family. Elsie was the proud mother of Marcia (Mike) Barker, Carol (Dick) Harrison, Randy Beam, and Sue (Mike) Poe. She was the beloved grandmother of Jason (Beth) Harrison, Holly (Troy) Pratt, Bridget Harrison, Travis (Kelly) Barker, Brandy (Chad) Shumaker, Chad (Christa) Barker, Daren (Mike) Daiga, Carolina (Matt) Little , Suzanna (Matt) Hochstatter, McKenna (Morgan) Beam. Elsie was also great- grandmother to 21 great-grandchildren, her sister Linda (John) Graham and 2 very special nieces, Jenny (Jim) Flueckiger, Christine Jarrett and the late Tom Jarrett and their children. Elsie was preceded in death by; her parents, and her husband; Bill.
Elsie’s family offers their sincere thanks to Wellbrooke of Kokomo and Community Howard Hospital for their care.
Funeral services celebrating Elsie’s life will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s memory to Family Worship Center. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
