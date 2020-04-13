Eloise Jackson Wilson

Eloise Wilson, 88, of Westfield, formerly Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 9:55 P.M. at Carmel Health and Living, Carmel. She was born on March 3, 1932 in Tupelo, Arkansas to the late Lewis Middlebrook and Nona Bennett. She was married to Russell W. Jackson until his passing in 1981. Eloise was married to Bill Wilson until his passing 2014.
Eloise enjoyed camping, fishing, travel, listening to music, and crocheting, and was an avid reader and collector of cookbooks. She also enjoyed decorating her home, especially for holidays. Her second love after family was her love for all animals. She retired from Howard Community Hospital in 1982.
Eloise is survived by her daughter, Patty (Jerry) Koenig; son, Russell (Paula) Jackson, all of Westfield; stepchildren, Sue (Jerry) Kassel, Kokomo, Phyllis (Willy) West, Rydel, GA, Delores Bailey, Doris (Bob) Tolbert, Beverly Wilson, all of Hemlock, Vicki (Curt) Grimes, and Billy (Molly) Wilson Jr., all of Kokomo; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and her dog, Lil Bit.
Preceded her in death is brother, Buddy MIddlebrook, stepson Richard Jackson, grandson Jeff Jackson, great-grandson, Michael Matthew Wilson; great-granddaughter, Maddison Grace Rubel.
There will be a private visitation and private funeral service for the family of Eloise. Chaplain Aaron Hogue will be officiating. There will be a private entombment at Sunset Memory Garden, Chapel of Peace. You may read Eloise’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Humane Society for Hamilton County and Kokomo Humane Society in lieu of flowers.