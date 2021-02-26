Elner M. Shoemaker

Elner Mae Shoemaker, 94, of Yorkville, Illinois passed away on February 23, 2021. She was born on January 12, 1927 in Muncie, IN the daughter of Ernest and Ruth (Mansfield) Smith. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed Bingo at various venues in Kokomo. She was employed at K-Mart for over 20 years.
Elner was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Benjamin Fox; son-in-law, Kevin Rife.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara Rife, Chet Shoemaker; grandchildren, Craig Fox, Charles Fox, Tim Shoemaker; great-grandchildren, Madison Shoemaker, Megan Fox, Amelie Fox, Hunter Shoemaker, Zach Fox, Clara Fox and Linnea Fox.
All services will remain private. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com